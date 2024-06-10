Leishmaniasis is a parasitic infection transmitted by sandflies. A common type found in our region is cutaneous leishmaniasis, characterised by painful as well as disfiguring ulcers. Unsurprisingly, a single injection for treating a leishmaniasis lesion can cost a staggering Rs3,000, placing a heavy burden on families that are already struggling financially. Moreover, the lack of awareness about leishmaniasis further exacerbates the problem. Many people might not recognise the early signs or have access to proper diagnosis and treatment. This can lead to delayed intervention, worsening the symptoms and increasing complications. The government should address the critical matter which has been particularly affecting life in rural areas.

SHAKIR ULLAH SAFI

ISLAMABAD