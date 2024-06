While ghost teachers often earn the condemnation of the masses, and rightly so, it is surprising that not many people talk about the doctors and paramedics in rural areas who fall in the same category. The government-run health facility in Dokri taluka of Larkana district is one such centre where the designated medical officer remains absent, but draws his monthly salary regularly. Will the provincial health department come to the rescue of the people of Dokri?

SHAH MAHMOOD H. SYED

KARACHI