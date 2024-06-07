LHC extends market hours until Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed the city markets to be kept open till midnight till Eid-ul-Azha. On weekends, the markets can be kept open till 1 am.

The Lahore High Court, presided over by Justice Shahid Karim, issued two key rulings in a recent hearing on Friday. The court addressed concerns related to smog remediation and market regulations in the lead-up to Eid-ul-Azha.

In a move likely to benefit shoppers during the upcoming Eid celebrations, the High Court extended market opening hours. Businesses will now be allowed to operate until midnight, providing additional time for residents to purchase Eid essentials. This extension applies specifically for the Eid period.

The court also introduced a separate ruling for weekends, allowing markets to remain open until 1:00 am. This extended weekend window offers greater flexibility for residents throughout the year.

The hearing also addressed a report presented by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) regarding the issue of dead chickens being sold in markets. The report revealed that authorities confiscated and destroyed a significant amount of unfit poultry – over 46,670 kilograms – from the Tolanton market alone.

The PFA report further highlighted their enforcement efforts. They have registered 94 cases against vendors selling dead chickens and unhealthy meat, with ongoing raids to maintain food safety standards.

The High Court adjourned the hearing on applications related to smog remediation measures until next Friday. This indicates ongoing discussions and efforts to address the issue of air pollution in Lahore.