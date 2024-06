Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), established in 1976, appears to be waiting for some miracle that will set things right, as the administration has completely failed to solve the issues that have ensnared the university for long. Unfortunately, the students have been the prime victims of the apathy. One can only hope that after the recent declaration of education emergency, the university will also be enabled to have better days ahead.

ZEHRA RASHDI

KHAIRPUR MIRS