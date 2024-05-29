Court acquits two senior Karachi police officials of robbery case

Plaintiff files no-objection to acquittal plea

KARACHI: A local court on Wednesday acquitted SSP Imran Qureshi, DSP Tariq Bajari and others accused of an alleged robbery charges that took place in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

The additional district and sessions judge acquitted SSP Imran Qureshi, DSP Tariq Bajari and other accused while accepting their acquittal plea.

During the hearing, the prosecution did not identify the accused as responsible and stated that they were not involved in the incident. The prosecution also failed to provide any evidence to prove otherwise.

The plaintiff filed a no-objection on the acquittal plea. Lawyer Amir Qureshi stated that the plaintiff had asked in writing not to prosecute the case and others involved.

According to the police, a case was registered against the accused in Pirabad police station. They were accused of robbing around Rs15 million from the house of a citizen named Shakirullah.

Earlier in December 2023, the two officers were declared innocent in the interim challan of the case involving alleged robbery by police personnel in the house of a businessman in Orangi Town.

According to the interim challan, no evidence could be found against SSP Imran Qureshi and other accused in the case.