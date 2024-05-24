When will the ongoing heatwave end? Climate change ministry announces date

While addressing a press conference with senior officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Romina Khurshid Alam, the PM’s coordinator on climate change, urged federal and provincial government departments to mobilize resources to protect citizens, especially children and the elderly, from the intense heat.

As nearly 26 districts across the country endure oppressive heat since May 21, the climate change ministry announced on Thursday a tentative date of May 30 when the heatwave would end, with two more separate heatwaves expected in June. The ministry attributed these extreme weather conditions to unsustainable environmental practices and deforestation.

Citing data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Romina Alam highlighted that temperatures across most regions are currently 5 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal. She disclosed that 26 districts in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan are experiencing severe heatwave conditions, expected to persist in three waves throughout the summer.

The first wave, ongoing from May 22-30, will be followed by additional waves in early and late June. According to the state-run APP, she specified that the second heatwave would occur from June 7-8 and the third wave during the last week of June.

“The country is facing a severe heatwave, and this is just the beginning,” she stated, adding, “High atmospheric pressure is exacerbating these conditions, adversely affecting the socio-economic activities of our people.”

Joined by NDMA’s Member for Disaster Risk Reduction Idrees Mahsud, and technical expert Dr. Tayyab, the PM’s aide stressed the importance of comprehensive guidelines and early warnings to prevent heatwave-related casualties, similar to those during the deadly 2015 heatwave, which claimed nearly 2,500 lives.

Ms. Alam emphasized that heatwaves are primarily a human-caused crisis, worsened by deforestation and other unsustainable environmental practices. “Global warming is impacting the entire world, and we are seeing its effects in the form of these frequent and intense heatwaves,” she explained. “Public awareness campaigns through various media outlets are ongoing to educate people on the health risks and preventive measures.”

Urging swift measures to prevent heatwave casualties, she advised the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, especially vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with serious health conditions. The NDMA is actively working on early warnings and coordinating with provincial departments to manage natural disasters and calamities.

Melting Glaciers and Forest Fires

Ms. Alam warned that the heatwave is accelerating glacier melt and increasing the risk of forest fires. She advised the public to exercise caution in national parks and avoid discarding cigarette butts or other flammable materials. She also recommended leaving vehicle windows slightly open to prevent fires and ensuring that workers have access to water to prevent heat-related emergencies.

Dr. Tayyab from the NDMA informed that Pakistan ranks as the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change. The agency has developed a disaster calendar projecting natural calamities for the next six months. He noted that recent erratic weather patterns have led to significant rainfall variations, impacting regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Dr. Tayyab also highlighted water stress and the risk of drought as major concerns during heatwaves, with regions like Tharparkar and Jacobabad already experiencing mild drought conditions.

In response to media queries, Romina Alam confirmed that the PM has established a high-level committee to coordinate efforts across relevant authorities and keep the national forum updated on climate-related challenges.

NDMA’s Mahsud added that the authority is developing a mobile application to provide real-time alerts, advisories, and disaster management plans to the public and media. The NDMA’s national coordination cell maintains close contact with provincial disaster management authorities and international agencies, ensuring comprehensive disaster preparedness and response.