Prince Harry and Mehgan Markle likely to lose royal titles amid intensifying Royal Family politics

King Charles and Prince William have reportedly considered stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles but have refrained for one key reason.

Harry and Meghan recently had a successful tour of Nigeria where they were honored as “Duke” and “Duchess.” The Sussexes were reportedly “delighted” about their royal titles being displayed.

Their tour, where they were treated like royals, left King Charles “angered,” according to insiders.

Following the tour, royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror that Charles and William “have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse.”

“The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about. William and his father know that even without their royal titles, Meghan and Harry would carry on traveling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world would still welcome them,” he added.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California a few months later. The duo have since given an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey, claiming the royals were worried about what Prince Archie’s skin color would be like.

They also made a bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, followed by Harry’s memoir Spare, making more claims against The Firm.

The couple now live in Montecito, California, with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.