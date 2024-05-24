Saudi Arabia bans visit visa holders from entering Makkah

In a bid to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has restricted entry to Makkah for all individuals holding visit visas during the upcoming Hajj season.

The Hajj season begins today and will continue until June 21, 2024.

In a statement, the Saudi ministry clarified that visit visa holders are not permitted to perform Hajj, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The ministry advised visit visa holders to avoid traveling to Makkah without Hajj permission during this period and warned of penalties according to Saudi regulations.

Security and organizational measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of authorized pilgrims during the Hajj rituals.

It is important to note that Saudi authorities are preparing for potentially record-breaking attendance following a surge in Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan.

Since May 9, Pakistani pilgrims have been arriving in Madinah as part of pre-Hajj flight operations.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, a total of 28,743 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Madinah through 120 flights as of Tuesday.

This year, around 2.5 million faithful from across the world, including 179,210 from Pakistan, will perform the religious obligation of Hajj.

This year’s pilgrimage is expected to take place from June 14-19.

In addition to the fresh restrictions, the authorities revealed the expiry date for Umrah visas for foreign pilgrims in April this year.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the ministry announced that the expiry date for Umrah visas had been pushed back from Dhul Qadah 29 to Dhul Qadah 15, meaning foreign Umrah pilgrims must leave the country before Dhul Qadah 15.

This move is part of the government’s attempt to ensure a smooth flow of pilgrims to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah from all over the world for the annual pilgrimage of Hajj.

The ministry also clarified that the validity of the three-month Umrah visa will begin from the date of issuance, instead of the previously approved validity from the date of entry into the kingdom.

According to the ministry, the validity of the Umrah visa is three months from the date of its issuance, provided that it expires no later than Dhul Qadah 15.

“This date of Dhul Qadah 15 was approved, two weeks (14 days) earlier than the previously announced expiry date of Dhul Qadah 29,” the ministry added.