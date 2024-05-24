Netizens express shock and anger on social media over changes to women’s passports

A modification in the passport data for women in has sparked outrage over social media.

The matter pertains to the condition of a “married woman’s” passport bearing the name of her husband instead of the father — a move that has raised questions regarding the contradictions between the policies of two government institutions that possess data of citizens across the country as well as the policy’s discrimination towards women.

Women are allowed to retain father’s name on their CNIC but not on their passport as per the new policy.

Additionally, in the case of divorce, a new category of “ex-husband name” will be added to women’s passports, especially in case she is travelling with her children she had with her former husband.

The entire episode has landed the interior ministry, particularly the DG Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi in hot waters.

Qazi revealed the ex-husband category inclusion plan during an interview Geo News’ morning show.

Here is that exchange:

Politician and senior leader of the National Democratic Movement Bushra Gohar took to X (formerly twitter) and called the proposed change ‘Ridiculous & discriminatory’. She went on to question whether or the same would apply to divorced men?

Ridiculous & discriminatory- does it also apply to a divorced man? A passport is a citizen’s travel document & such information is irrelevant.

A woman also doesn’t need to change her surname/family name, CNIC after marriage just like a man doesn’t change his name. https://t.co/GTgKiGboKw — Bushra Gohar (@BushraGohar) May 24, 2024

Another user on X expressed her anger over the mentality and logic behind a woman having to prove she is the mother of the children she has birthed.

So a divorced Pakistani woman needs the name of her ex on her passport to prove she’s the mother of the children SHE birthed?



Amazing logic. — Faiza Khan (@faizakkhan) May 23, 2024

“Divorced women are divorced because they want to be free from ex husbands and that freedom includes passports”, said another user on X.