Yasmin Rashid’s health deteriorates, shifted to oxygen support

LAHORE: PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid’s health has deteriorated despite being transferred to Services Hospital in Lahore for medical care.

Severe dehydration has been reported along with persistent pain, with the medical team resorting to pain-relieving injections and oxygen support to manage her condition. They have also advised against presenting her in court.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, who was moved to Services Hospital on Wednesday due to her deteriorating health, continues to struggle as her condition remains critical.

According to the attending doctors, her body is severely dehydrated, and she has been complaining of significant pain since Thursday morning.

Despite receiving pain-relieving injections, her condition has not shown any signs of improvement, prompting doctors to administer oxygen to aid her breathing.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique revealed the seriousness of Dr Yasmin Rashid’s condition, saying that according to doctors, her condition is not good. He emphasized that the medical team has been directed to provide treatment on merit, ensuring that she receives the best possible care without any external interference.

“Full health facility is the fundamental right of every patient,” Rafique stated.

Rafique assured that the Punjab government is not interfering with the medical treatment of Dr Rashid. He reiterated that the doctors at Services Hospital are fully empowered to make all necessary medical decisions regarding her treatment.

“Doctors will decide whether to admit the patient to the hospital for treatment,” he added.

On Wednesday, the former minister was shifted to Services Hospital, Lahore from Kot Lakhpat Jail due to a complaint of diarrhoea. She underwent an emergency checkup by surgeons, while senior doctors were called in for her the purpose.