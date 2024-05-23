Heat wave intensifies as temperatures may reach 50°C

Pakistan is on high alert as meteorologists predict an intensification of the ongoing heatwave.

Citizens are urged to prepare for another severe spell of high temperatures, while the ongoing one is expected to last several more days.

According to Mahr Sahibzad Khan, director of the Met department in Lahore, temperatures are likely to escalate further in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad. In specific regions, such as Mohenjodaro, Jacobabad, Thatta, Benazirabad, and Nawabshah, the mercury could soar to an unprecedented 50 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, areas in Punjab currently experiencing 46-degree temperatures may see an increase to 48-49 degrees. Islamabad, which is presently at 41 degrees, may climb to 43-44 degrees.

The current heat wave is the second spell to hit the country, and forecasts indicate a potential third wave in June. Khan highlighted the micro-impacts of the heat wave, noting that smaller towns and cities might experience even more intense conditions.

Meteorologists have suggested that precautionary measures should be taken everywhere, be it in cities or villages. “The temperature is likely to rise further in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad,” Khan stated. “In some areas, the temperature may reach 50 degrees.”