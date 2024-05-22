NATIONAL

New date announced for Inter exams in Karachi

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Prof Nasim Ahmed Memon stated on Wednesday that the intermediate exams are scheduled to take place from June 1.

“The intermediate exams will be held from June 1 as it is not possible to conduct them from May 28,” said the chairman.

Memon said that the board has sought permission from the education minister to extend the exams for four days. He added that 21 higher secondary schools were set up as a centre for the exams.

The chairman said that the inter exams were to be held in the centres in morning while matric exams were scheduled for the evening.

While speaking about the matric exams, the chairman said that they were postponed due to hot weather. “Postponed papers will be taken from May 28 in the same centres,” he added.

The BIEK chairman stated that it was not possible to hold matric and intermediate exams in the same centres at the same time.

The chairman also said that Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo has called a meeting in this regard which will also be attended by chairmen of both boards.

