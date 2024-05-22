Here’s how to use undo ‘delete for me’ option on WhatsApp

The Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp’s undo feature allows users to retrieve messages that were accidentally deleted using the ‘Delete for Me’ option.

This feature provides a 5-second window to undo the action, giving users a chance to recover messages that were mistakenly deleted.

With this feature, users can retrieve messages within seconds of sending.

Do you remember the time when you wanted to ‘delete for everyone’ but accidentally deleted for just yourself? This WhatsApp feature is here for your rescue.

Here’s how to use this feature:

You can delete your copy of messages you’ve sent or received from your phone. This has no impact on your recipients’ chats.

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat with the message you want to delete.

Click menu within your chat message.

Click Delete message > Delete for me.

After choosing Delete for me, you have 5 seconds to undo this action by clicking Undo before the message is permanently deleted.

In a separate development, it was reported that WhatsApp is rolling out a new chat lock and status update feature to beta users on Android.

The chat lock feature is being extended to linked devices as well. Additionally, WhatsApp users will soon be able to tag their contacts in status updates.

Notably, WhatsApp users can log in to the same account on multiple devices by linking them, however, some features like status updates, chat lock, etc. are not available on the secondary devices.