China says extraterritorial application of Hong Kong national security law conforms to international law

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday that the measures taken by Hong Kong police in accordance with the Hong Kong national security law against anti-China disruptors are reasonable, legitimate and legal, and he urged the relevant parties to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to concerns expressed by Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia, the European Union and other parties about the extraterritorial application of the Hong Kong national security law.

“We lodge strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the relevant parties in blatantly defaming the Hong Kong national security law and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance and their intervention in the rule of law in the region,” said Lin.

Lin emphasized that Nathan Law Kwun-chung and other fugitives have long been engaged in disruptive anti-China activities in Hong Kong, and their odious acts have seriously endangered national security, damaged the fundamental interests of Hong Kong and impacted the bottom line of “One Country, Two Systems.”

He went on to point out that the Hong Kong national security law and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance aim to crack down on a small group of criminals who seriously endanger national security and protect the rights and freedoms enjoyed by all Hong Kong residents. The extraterritorial application of the Hong Kong national security law is beyond reproach as it fully conforms to international law and the common practices of various countries and regions, he added.

“We urge relevant parties to earnestly respect China’s sovereignty and the rule of law in Hong Kong, stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, stop emboldening anti-China disruptors, and stop shielding criminals,” said Lin.