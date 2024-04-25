Three terrorists killed, one arrested in Pishin IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three terrorists and apprehend one during an Intelligence-Based Operation in Pishin, Balochistan.

On night 22/23 April 24, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Pishin District of Balochistan on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, three terrorists were sent to hell, while one terrorist was apprehended in injured condition, who has been identified as an Afghan national.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.