NATIONAL

PM suspends Chief Commissioner Islamabad from his post

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday removed Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (Rtd) Anwaar-ul-Haq from his post.

According to the media reports, Muhammad Ali Randhawa is likely to be posted as Chief Commissioner Islamabad after the removal of Captain Retd Anwaar-ul-Haq. Randhawa is a Grade-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service.

A letter has been written to Secretary Establishment Division on behalf of Admin Ghulam Murtaza, Section Officer of Ministry of Interior.

It has been said in the letter that the Ministry of Interior wants to use the services of Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa—appointed as Commissioner Lahore in the Punjab Government—as Chief Commissioner in Islamabad or Capital Development Authority (CDA), therefore, his services should be entrusted to the Ministry of Interior.

Previous article
Dangers of Deepfakes
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz Sharif announces 150 buses for Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced 150 buses for Karachi during his inaugural visit to the city. The premier revealed the decision to allocate...

Israel readies for Rafah assault; massive Gaza airstrikes end weeks of relative calm

155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa

Facebook carries ads laden with hate speech sponsored by pro-BJP accounts: Rights Groups

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.