PM suspends Chief Commissioner Islamabad from his post

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday removed Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (Rtd) Anwaar-ul-Haq from his post.

According to the media reports, Muhammad Ali Randhawa is likely to be posted as Chief Commissioner Islamabad after the removal of Captain Retd Anwaar-ul-Haq. Randhawa is a Grade-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service.

A letter has been written to Secretary Establishment Division on behalf of Admin Ghulam Murtaza, Section Officer of Ministry of Interior.

It has been said in the letter that the Ministry of Interior wants to use the services of Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa—appointed as Commissioner Lahore in the Punjab Government—as Chief Commissioner in Islamabad or Capital Development Authority (CDA), therefore, his services should be entrusted to the Ministry of Interior.