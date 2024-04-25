Opinion

Destruction in Chaghi

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Recent heavy rains have caused suffering and devastation in Balochistan’s Chaghi district. Many houses have been washed away by floods, leaving people to survive under open skies. Fields have been flooded, and crops have been destroyed. Families who rely on farming for food and income are facing tough times. The loss of crops may lead to a shortage of food in the days ahead. The impact of rains on agriculture is a major concern for the community, as the people of Chaghi mostly rely on agriculture for their living. As the water recedes, the people are left to rebuild their lives from scratch. They are looking for support from all concerned in these difficult times.

SALEH MUHAMMAD

CHAGHI

Previous article
Fresh spell of rains expected in most parts of country
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

World

155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa

DODOMA: At least 155 people have died in Tanzania as torrential rains linked to El Nino triggered flooding and landslides, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa...

Facebook carries ads laden with hate speech sponsored by pro-BJP accounts: Rights Groups

US condemns Taliban’s ‘reign of terror’ in Afghanistan

4 hostages recovered in Ghotki operation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.