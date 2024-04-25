Destruction in Chaghi

Recent heavy rains have caused suffering and devastation in Balochistan’s Chaghi district. Many houses have been washed away by floods, leaving people to survive under open skies. Fields have been flooded, and crops have been destroyed. Families who rely on farming for food and income are facing tough times. The loss of crops may lead to a shortage of food in the days ahead. The impact of rains on agriculture is a major concern for the community, as the people of Chaghi mostly rely on agriculture for their living. As the water recedes, the people are left to rebuild their lives from scratch. They are looking for support from all concerned in these difficult times.

SALEH MUHAMMAD

CHAGHI