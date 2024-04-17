ECP hands over 6.23m ballot papers to ROs for by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) handed over 6.23 million ballot papers to concerned Returning Officers (ROs) for by-elections in 21 constituencies.

According to the details, approximately 2.55 million Pakistanis will exercise their right to vote for the five National Assembly constituencies, while around 3.61 million people will be voting for 16 provincial assemblies seats across the country.

According to sources, more than 6.23 million ballot papers have been printed, with green-colored papers for the National Assembly and white-colored papers for the provincial assemblies.

The ballot papers have been handed over to the ROs of the respective constituencies to ensure a smooth voting process.

A total of 47 candidates will be contesting for five National Assembly seats while 16 Provincial Assembly constituencies are also up for grabs

The by-elections are scheduled to take place on April 21. These elections encompass five National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and two seats in the Balochistan Assembly, all slated for April 21.

Notably, the first lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has already been elected unopposed for NA 207, the ECP official said.

A total of 237candidates were vying for 21vacant seats in both national and provincial assemblies during the upcoming by-elections slated for April 21.