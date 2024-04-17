PTI denounces Marwat’s claims of Saudi involvement in ‘regime change’

The central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its spokesperson have distanced themselves from the views expressed by firebrand party leader Sher Afzal Marwat in a private TV program regarding Saudi Arabia’s alleged role in a supposed ‘regime change operation’, which the party blames for the overthrow of Imran Khan’s government.

During a segment on a private TV channel yesterday, Marwat suggested that Saudi Arabia, alongside the United States, played a part in the downfall of Imran Khan’s government. This statement coincided with a high-profile visit from Saudi Arabia, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

In response, the PTI issued a statement on Wednesday asserting that Marwat’s views do not reflect the party’s strategy or stance in any manner. The party clarified that his statement is his personal opinion and not endorsed by the PTI leadership or its members at any level.

The spokesperson highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, terming it as one of the country’s closest and most trusted brotherly Islamic nations. He underlined the mutual respect, trust, and brotherhood between PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister His Excellency Mohammad bin Salman, which the party values highly.

Furthermore, the spokesperson reiterated PTI’s commitment to fostering close cooperation and brotherhood between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The party expressed well wishes for the welfare and development of Saudi leadership and people, reaffirming PTI’s dedication to playing a constructive role in this regard.

The latest development adds to a series of controversies involving Marwat, who has previously caused internal discord within the party.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan reportedly removed Marwat from key party positions, including as a focal person and from the group responsible for vetting individuals permitted to meet Khan at Adiala Jail.

Additionally, Marwat was instructed to disband his social media team. These decisions were said to have been made based on recommendations from the PTI core committee.