Petrol price goes up by Rs4.53 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased price of petrol by Rs4.53 per litre effective from Monday in line with the fluctuation in global oil prices.

Petrol will now be available at Rs293.94 per litre against its previous price of Rs289.41 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been increased by Rs8.14. HSD will now cost Rs290.38 per litre instead of Rs282.24.

Justifying the hike, the finance ministry in a statement, said the price of oil had increased in the international market during the last fortnight.