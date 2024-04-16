NATIONAL

Petrol price goes up by Rs4.53 per litre

By Staff Report
Petrol station workers wearing facemasks wait for customers at a next to a petrol pump during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 22, 2020. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased price of petrol by Rs4.53 per litre effective from Monday in line with the fluctuation in global oil prices.

Petrol will now be available at Rs293.94 per litre against its previous price of Rs289.41 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been increased by Rs8.14. HSD will now cost Rs290.38 per litre instead of Rs282.24.

Justifying the hike, the finance ministry in a statement, said the price of oil had increased in the international market during the last fortnight.

