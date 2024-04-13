K-Pop singer Park Bo-Ram dies at 30

SEOUL: South Korean singer Park Bo-Ram, has unexpectedly died at the age of 30, according to her agency Xanadu Entertainment.

“We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo-Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11,” the agency announced in a statement.

“All of the artists and executives at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo-Ram. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved’s family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace.”

The Korea Herald reported that Park was with two other women at a friend’s home when she collapsed in cardiac arrest. She was transported to a hospital but passed away approximately an hour later. Police are currently investigating the exact cause of her death.

Park rose to fame after she appeared as a contestant on Mnet’s singing competition Superstar K2 in 2010, where she finished in eighth place. According to Variety, she put out her debut single ‘Beautiful’, which hit No. 2 on Korea’s Circle Digital Chart in 2014. The song was a semi-autobiographical number about the pressures to conform to beauty standards.

The singer was working on a full-length album for her 10th anniversary as a musician and had released her new single ‘I Miss You’ before her passing.