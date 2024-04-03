Punjab cabinet greenlights special courts for speedy trial of rape, child abuse cases

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet has approved the establishment of special courts for speedy trial of rape and child abuse cases in the province.

The Provincial Cabinet approved the establishment of speedy trial courts during its fifth meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz here on Wednesday.

As per the decision of the cabinet, the legation for the establishment for the speedy trial courts would be soon tabled in the Punjab Assembly for approval.

Provincial Ministers, the Chief Secretary, the IG Police and other high officials participated in the meeting and briefed the CM on the matter.

In the meeting, a briefing on amendment to the defamation law and establishment of the special court was given to the Chief Minister.

The meeting was briefed that in a defamation case, the degree must be completed within 90 days and the trial within 180 days while defamation notices can be given through major newspapers, social media, and couriers.

The Punjab Cabinet also approved the amendments to the Punjab Alternate Dispute Resolution Act 2019 and the formation of the Standing Committee on Legal Affairs.

In the meeting, the Punjab Cabinet approved the removal of the chairman of the Drug Court Gujranwala on the complaint of misconduct.

Addressing the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz said the culture of lying and false accusations should be changed.