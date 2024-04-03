KP bans uplift worth Rs5.5b approved during Mahmood Khan’s tenure

SWAT: The Ali Amin Gandapur-led PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has banned at least 471 developmental projects approved and undertaken during the tenure of former chief minister Mahmood Khan in Swat district.

The work on most of these developmental projects worth Rs5.5 billion was started and so far, the government owes Rs320 million to the contractors, which have been spent on these projects.

Under Order No. 10-51/4252-58/, issued by the KP Planning and Development Department, instructions have been issued to the Director General (SDU) Planning and Development Department and the divisional commissioners of KP that work on all the ongoing developmental projects approved and initiated under the District Development Committee should be completely stopped immediately.

After this development, work stopped immediately on at least 471 schemes, including streets, roads, and water supply in the Swat district. Former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan through the members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) had at that time, approved these schemes.

According to sources, Rs5.5 billion had been allocated for these projects, and work on most of them was started too. So far, Rs320 million were spent on these projects.

Local masharan (elders) have resented the provincial government’s decision, saying a blanket ban on developmental projects would only result in aggravating the problems of the masses. “With the closure of these projects, Swat will not only face shortage of water, but also the people will face difficulties due to non-construction of streets,” they argued.