JKLF pays homage to Ashfaq Majeed Wani, other Kashmiri martyrs

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has paid glowing tributes to prominent resistance leaders Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Shabbir Siddiqui, Basharat Raza, and other martyrs of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ashfaq Majeed Wani was martyred by the Indian troops in Hawal area of Srinagar on 30 March 1990. Six years later, on the same day, the troops martyred Shabbir Siddiqui and others including Shafi Mir, Mubarak Lone, Mudassir Lone, Iqbal Sufi, Muhammad Hanif, Nasir, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Dawood Khan, Muhammad Sikandar Khan, Abdul Majeed Mir, Bashir Ahmed Hatim, Arif, Gulab Khan, Riyaz Khan, Abdur Rasheed Reshi, Abdur Rasheed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Khan and Muzaffar in Dargah Hazratbal area of Srinagar.

On 24 March 1996, the troops martyred JKLF leaders including Basharat Raza, Salman Yawar alias Mushtaq Malik, Dilawar Khan, Wasim Colonel, Tipu Sultan, Mushtaq Sufi, Naseeruddin, Salman Abdul Rashid Shah, Sajjad Ahmed and Mir Akbar.

The JKLF spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar in a statement in Islamabad paying homage to all the martyrs said that the great sacrifices of the martyrs was a valuable asset of the freedom movement. He said it is due to these sacrifices that the Kashmir dispute has become the center of attention at the world level.

Rafiq Dar reiterated the resolve of the Kashmiris to continue pursuing the sacred cause of martyrs till attaining freedom from Indian slavery. He also paid tribute to martyred Dr. Abdul Ahad Guru.

The APHC leadership also paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would never be allowed to go waste and their mission would continue till taking it to its logical conclusion.