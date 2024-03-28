NATIONAL

NADRA decreases duration of urgent ID card without additional charges

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) introduced an important facility for people who are tired of standing in long queues to get Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

According to the details, NADRA has decreased the delivery period of ID cards entertained under urgent request without any additional fee.

Earlier, the delivery period of Urgent Identity Card was 23 days which has now been reduced to 15 days.

NADRA official X account announced this good news to the people that they should submit an urgent application to get ID card in any NADRA office and get it delivered in just 15 days.

Earlier, NADRA had announced new fees for different categories of ID cards.

According to the new fee applicable from this month, Rs750 for normal ID card and Rs1500 for urgent ID card is being charged.

NADRA is charging 2500 rupees as fee for executive ID card.

 

