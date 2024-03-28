NATIONAL

Plea filed against Rana Sana Ullah in Karachi

By Staff Report

KARACHI: A plea has been filed to register case against former interior minister, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Rana Sana Ullah in Karachi.

According to the details, the session judge south Karachi heard the plea against Rana Sana Ullah.

Session judge issued notice to sub-police complaint cell and station house officer and sought the response from parties till March 30.

Applicant stated that Rana Sana Ullah threatened to murder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder Imran Khan on March 25, 2023.

Previous article
NADRA decreases duration of urgent ID card without additional charges
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh urges Centre to ensure water supply for crop production

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro Thursday asked Islamabad to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the province, urging that there should be no water shortage for...

Foreign journalists experience China’s new quality productive forces in Jiangsu

Poachers fined for killing rare leopard in Nowshera

Five May 9 suspects rearrested under 16 MPO shortly after release on bail by SC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.