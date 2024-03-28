Former AJK PM seeks end to state institutions’ meddling into judicial, political affairs

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi stressed the need that it was high time the state institutions should put to a halt the ongoing practice of meddling into judicial and political affairs because it was not only badly damaging the country but it also weakening Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute at global stage.

Addressing a press conference along with Opposition Leader in AJK Assembly Khwaja Farooq Ahmed, Qayyum Niazi said that Pakistan was grappling with serious issues; hence all state institutions should perform their duties within the constitutional framework to make Pakistan, economically and politically stable and strong country.

PTI AJK President termed the six judges’ letter to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) as an important development in political and constitutional history of the country because it clearly exposed everything how the judges were influenced, intimidated and coerced by state institutions to get favorable decisions.

Qayyum Niazi said that people of Pakistan showed great courage and voted for Imran Khan and PTI on February 8 despite all adversarial circumstances and state coercive tactics but PTI overwhelming majority was converted into minority and the entire polls robbery plot was exposed by former Commissioner Rawalpindi through forms 47.

He said that it was really unfortunate that the nation gave clear cut mandate to PTI to form the government but no relief was given to Imran Khan rather his party was deprived of its mandate through results manipulation.

Qayyum Niazi stated that it was all done under nefarious London Plan as all the sins of corrupt clique were forgiven rapidly and was imposed on the nation while the leader of the nation Imran Khan was implicated in false, fabricated and politically motivated cases to keep him out of electoral arena.

He recalled that under same strategy, PTI AJK government was ousted despite being in majority as the party’s lawmakers were coerced and pressurize to switch their loyalties.

Qayyum Niazi that Kashmir situation warranted politically, economically and diplomatically stable and strong Pakistan to pursue the Kashmir case effectively at global stage and could put a presser to resolve the issue as per the UN-agreed resolutions.

However, he said that only Imran Khan could fight the case of Kashmir effectively because he was the world’s known leader and enjoyed public mandate.

He lamented that muslim world remained tightlipped on the bloodbath of Palestinians and only Imran Khan could have taken up the issue at world level. Therefore, Niazi demanded that Khan should be released instantly to make Pakistan economically and politically strong and stable so as to fight the case of Kashmir and Palestine effectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of the Opposition in AJK assembly condemned the scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to discuss situation created after six judges penned a starling letter to SJC.

He said that the meeting was against constitutional and democratic norms and traditions, adding that it put a stamped on the stance of Imran Khan who stated repeatedly that they were all one.

Khawaja Farooq stated that a politically, economically and diplomatically strong Pakistan could give a new life to Kashmir freedom movement. However, he said, that at present Pakistan was grappling with numerous internal issues that negatively impacted the case of Kashmir.

He noted that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was the blue-eyed of Nawaz Sharif, as he supported PML-N in Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK and later he played the same role in general elections on February 8 to deprive PTI of its clear mandate.

Khawaja Farooq demanded resignation of CEC and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq, adding that they were damaging the country.

He stressed the need to respect the public mandate and defeated political forces should not be imposed on the country. Khawaja Farooq made it clear that Pakistan’s prosperity and development was linked with constitutional supremacy and upholding rule of law in the country.