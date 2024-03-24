PM, Saudi Defence Minister discuss regional issues, defence cooperation

Shehbaz says Pakistan looking forward to visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud on Saturday held an in-depth discussion on bilateral matters, issues related to regional peace, security and the situation in the region.

Besides, Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud also held separate meetings with President Aasif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM’s House to discuss regional matters and cooperation in defence, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister House after the meeting.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir also attended the meeting held here at the PM House.

PM Shehbaz and Saudi Defence Minister exchanged views on increasing cooperation between the two countries in the areas of defence and security.

The prime minister congratulated the Defence Minister on receiving Pakistan’s highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan and thanked him for attending the Pakistan Day Parade as the chief guest.

He requested the Saudi dignitary to convey his best wishes and immense gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan was looking forward to the visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

He underlined that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had close brotherly ties based on the common religion, history and culture, which were further strengthening with the passage of time.

Pakistan, he said, greatly valued its relations with Saudi Arabia, adding that Saudi Arabia fully supported Pakistan through thick and thin.

Sharif said during his previous tenure as a prime minister, Saudi Arabia played a critical role in improving the economic condition of Pakistan. The people of Pakistan have a special place in their hearts for the Saudi royal family, he added.

About the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the Prime Minister said ‘one window operation’ was created for the investors through the establishment of the council, which would facilitate business activities and investment.

He said that immense opportunities were present in Pakistan in different fields including agriculture, livestock, information technology, mining, renewable energy, etc.

The Prime Minister also underlined the need for further cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of defence and economy.

The Saudi Defence Minister felicitated the Prime Minister on assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him. He thanked Pakistan for inviting him as a chief guest for the Pakistan Day parade and said he had the opportunity to witness the best capabilities of the Armed Forces of Pakistan during the parade.

He mentioned that the recent visit of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to Saudi Arabia was very important and fruitful to further promote defence relations between the two countries.

‘Pakistan accords utmost importance to relations with Saudi Arabia’

While welcoming the visiting dignitary, the president said that Pakistan accorded utmost importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia as both countries enjoyed a fraternal bond, marked by shared faith and historical relations.

He underscored the need for further increasing bilateral cooperation in various fields. President Zardari deeply thanked KSA for the support provided to Pakistan during challenging times.

He lauded the leadership of Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and the vision of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud that would propel Saudi Arabia towards remarkable progress.

Prince Khalid highlighted that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed strong historical, strategic and defence cooperation. He further stated that both countries should work together and support each other to further deepen bilateral relations. He highlighted that his country believed in regional prosperity and had succeeded in increasing economic integration.

Earlier, President Zardari conferred the Nishan-i-Pakistan award, during a Special Investiture Ceremony, on Prince Khalid in recognition of his meritorious services towards further strengthening bilateral cooperation and his contribution towards peace in the region.

The President congratulated Prince Khalid on the conferment of the award and thanked him for his role in promoting defence ties.

Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud calls on COAS

Following the Pakistan Day ceremony, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud held a meeting with the army chief.

During the meeting, they discussed mutual interests, enhancing bilateral relations, and increasing cooperation, particularly in various fields including defence.

“Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share historic and strong brotherly relations; Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have always remained well-wishers of each other,” the Saudi minister was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

The army chief expressed gratitude to the Saudi minister for visiting Pakistan. The esteemed guest also thanked the COAS for inviting him as the guest of honour at the Pakistan Day parade.

After a successful one-day visit to Pakistan, the Saudi minister departed for his homeland. Before his departure, the army chief bid farewell to Prince Khalid at the Nur Khan Air Base.

