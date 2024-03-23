Heavy taxes imposed by CDA on Islamabad landowners

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced new taxes on real estate properties in Islamabad, as reported by private news channel on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the CDA, owners of 140 square yards plots in sectors and housing societies such as Shehzad Town, Margala Town, and Rawal Town will now pay Rs24,000 in taxes.

Furthermore, owners of farmhouses spanning eight kanals will be taxed Rs180,000, while those with farmhouses covering 90 to 120 kanals will face a tax of Rs442,000 in Islamabad.

The CDA’s tax notification specifies that commercial properties in the blue area will be taxed at Rs32 per square foot on the ground floor, Rs22 per square foot in the basement, and Rs26 per square foot for residential apartments.

Additionally, private hospitals will be taxed at Rs22 per square foot, petrol pumps and CNG stations at Rs180 per square yard, and marquees and marriage halls at Rs13 per square foot, according to the notification.