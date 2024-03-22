Outlawed TTP demands Rs1b extortion from Islamabad woman

ISLAMABAD: The outlawed militant organization, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), demanded extortion amounting to Rs1 billion from a woman residing in Islamabad, sources said on Friday.

According to details, the banned organization called a woman resident of Islamabad Sector D-12/2 and demanded extortion of Rs1 billion.

Over the complaint of the victim woman, the sources revealed the Golra Sharif Police have registered a case against the ‘unidentified extortionists’.

Sources revealed that the extortion call was received from two different numbers, the first call was linked to Afghanistan, while the second one was dialed from Iran.

On the other hand, the Islamabad Police have started investigation after registration of a case.

Last week, CTD arrested an operative of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Karachi.

As per details, CTD team on a tip-off conducted an operation near Karachi’s Manghopir area and arrested TTP’s Wali Rehman along with hand grenades.

The CTD officials said that Wali Rehman had been involved in several terror attacks in Pakistan. In 2004, Wali Rehman, associated with the splinter group of commander Azmatullah aka Tariq Group, had attacked forces and in 2006, he had attacked FC personnel in Qila Saploi.

Wali Rehman, an expert in carrying out suicide attacks, had fled to Dubai in 2009, and upon return, he was arrested.

Further investigation was underway.