‘Intra-Court Appeal’: IHC suspends sentence of Islamabad DC, SSP till May 7

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday temporarily suspended the sentence of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz, SSP Operations Jameel Zafar, and Station House Officer (SHO) until May 7 in a contempt of court case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb issued the order on the intra-court appeal filed by DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, SSP Operations, and SHO against their sentencing.

In a written order, Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb directed the appeal to be scheduled for hearing on May 7. The court suspended the sentence of the three petitioners in the contempt of court case until May 7.

On March 1, IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar had sentenced Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz to six months, SSP Operations to four months, and the SHO to two months imprisonment for contempt of court.

The decision by Justice Babar Sattar came after finding Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and SSP Operations Malik Jameel Zafar guilty of contempt of court. The high court had arrest warrant for the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner on February 20.

Last year, on August 16, the Islamabad High Court suspended the arrest order of Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and permitted them to return home, but they were again detained under another MPO orders. Upon which the court decided to indict SSP Operations and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad in the case.

Subsequently, on September 7, the Islamabad High Court charged Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon and three other officers with contempt of court in connection with the prolonged detention of Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).