Pakistani child in UK stabbed with knife

GLASGOW: A 13-year-old Muslim Pakistani-origin child who was coming home from a mosque in Britain was bullied.

According to foreign media, this incident took place near Queen’s Park in Glasgow, Scotland, where a 13-year-old boy of Pakistani origin was returning home from the mosque when the attackers stabbed him.

According to the police, as soon as the incident was reported, the teenager was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be out of danger.

It has been informed by the victim’s family that the young child has injuries on his back. Due to the depth of the injuries, his lung has also been affected.

According to the police, with the help of CCTV footage near the park, the attackers have been arrested and produced in the court and the incident is being investigated from all aspects.