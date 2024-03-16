Pak Army improves mobile infrastructure in Waziristan

WANA: Pakistan Army was committed to improve the communication infrastructure in South Waziristan which was facing various challenges over the years.

In collaboration with mobile phone companies, Pakistan Army has installed 19 mobile phone towers in the area in less than one year time.

The local people besides communicating with each other, can now easily access the relatives living in other cities and abroad.

Improvement in communication infrastructure has also benefited the businessmen helping them to further spread their business network and get better products by contacting other businessmen.

Availability and better service of the mobile network will also play key role in economic development of the area.

Local students, businessmen and other people belonging to different walks of life have hailed the installation of new mobile phone towers improving the communication infrastructure helping them in easy contact and boosting business ties.