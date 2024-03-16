Bahrain National Guard Commander meets Army Chief Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: General Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman AI-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain called on General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at General Head Quarters (GHQ).

According to the Inter-Services Public relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation. Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security dynamics, counter-terrorism efforts and training exchanges.

COAS said that Pakistan values its traditionally strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations with Kingdom of Bahrain and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing military ties with Bahrain.

Army Chief emphasized upon the importance of collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and promoting peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan for its efforts in combating terrorism and extremism and acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of Pakistan Army. He reaffirmed Bahrain’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Pakistan in defence and security domains.