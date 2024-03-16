UN passes Pakistan’s resolution calling for combating Islamophobia

UNITED NATIONS: A resolution presented by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations to combat Islamophobia has been successfully passed by the world peace body, signalling a collective effort to address the growing concerns surrounding the issue on a global scale.

The resolution, spearheaded by Pakistan, garnered widespread support from member states, underscoring the urgency and importance of combating discrimination and violence against Muslims. It specifically calls for action to end the ongoing violence targeting Muslims in the context of Islamophobia.

A key aspect of the resolution is the request for the UN secretary-general to appoint a special envoy tasked with combating Islamophobia. The resolution underscores the need for concerted efforts to counter Islamophobia, recognising it as a threat to international peace and security.

By addressing the root causes and manifestations of this phenomenon, the international community aims to foster a climate of mutual respect and harmony.

The resolution received overwhelming support, with 113 member states voting in favour of its adoption. Significantly, there were no votes cast against the resolution, highlighting the unanimous consensus among participating nations on the importance of addressing Islamophobia.

However, it is noteworthy that 44 countries, including India, chose not to participate in the voting process. This decision raises questions about the stance of these nations on combating Islamophobia and their commitment to promoting religious tolerance and inclusivity on the global stage.

Meanwhile, on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, UN chief António Guterres appealed to maintain peace and order in Ramazan in his address to the General Assembly.

António Guterres said sectarian rhetoric is defaming communities. “We must unite to fight intolerance and bigotry.” he stated.

He further said that social media platforms were fuelling hate speech, calling for an end to harassment based on religion.

“We cannot continue to fight hate and bigotry. Today’s terrorist incident in New Zealand shows that we must all stand together and root out anti-Muslim bigotry,” Guterres stressed.