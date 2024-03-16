NATIONAL

Pakistani killed, wife, daughter got injured during knife attack in Germany

By Staff Report

BERLIN: A 58-year old Pakistani was killed while his wife and daughter got injured in Germany during a knife attack in Germany, reported on Saturday.

The sad incident appeared in the city of Ulm in the southern German state of Baden-Wurttemberg when a mentally ill German entered the house of Pakistani-born family and stabbed 58-year Faheem with a knife.

The wife and 13-year old daughter of deceased Faheem got seriously injured during the attack while two young daughters remained safe who hide themselves during the heinous act. The victim family was resident of Uzairabad area of Karachi.

Police rushed the site and killed the attacker on the spot who was reportedly mentally ill. The dead body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased will be brought to Karachi on Sunday and his funeral prayer will be held on Monday.

