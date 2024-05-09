China, Pakistan to enhance disaster preparedness in Pakistan’s mountain regions

ISLAMABAD: In a latest move to bolster disaster resilience in Pakistan’s northern mountainous areas, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan (NDMA) signed a cooperation agreement here at the NDMA headquarters.

The agreement formalized between the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre for Earth Sciences (CPJRC) and National Disaster Management Institute (NDMI) at a ceremony.

This aims to improve disaster management, especially in Pakistan’s northern mountain regions that are prone to earthquakes and landslides, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

As per the agreement, both sides will work to promote the implementation of mountain disaster risk simulation and early warning forecast systems at NDMA, and to deploy advanced disaster risk simulation and early warning forecasting systems in the mountain areas.

It is expected to set up new monitoring stations that will enhance risk assessment and data collection, crucial for timely and effective disaster response.

Academician Cui Peng, Executive Deputy Director and Chief Scientist of CPJRC, showcased the mountain disaster risk simulation and early warning forecast system, expressing optimism about its successful implementation in Pakistan and the potential for effective future collaboration between the two sides.

He noted that the signing of the cooperation agreement would enhance further cooperation and exchange between the parties.

Mr Nadeem Paracha, Director of NDMI, highlighted fruitful partnerships with Chinese universities, research institutions, and enterprises, and expressed intention to support and facilitate Chinese field scientific research and the collection and sharing of foundational data in Pakistan.

He added that NDMI will help innovate in areas such as early warning and forecasting systems and the establishment of monitoring stations.

CPJRC, established by CAS and Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission under a mutual agreement, focuses on scientific research and education in earth sciences.

It is based at Quaid-i-Azam University and hosted by the Institute of Mountain Hazards and Environment, CAS.