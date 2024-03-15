Judge Muhammad Bashir who disqualified two prime ministers retires

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court (AC) judge Muhammad Bashir, who rose to fame for disqualifying two prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan retired on Thursday.

Judge Muhammad Bashir was appointed in the accountability court on March 13, 2012.

He retired after serving as Accountability Court Judge for 12 years.

Judge Muhammad Bashir sentenced Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and retired Captain Safdar.

Judge Muhammad Bashir also sentenced founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Tosha Khana case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir also heard cases against President Asif Ali Zardari and cases against former Prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Yousuf Raza Gilani.

It may be mention here that Judge Muhammad Bashir had taken medical leave after pronouncing the verdict in the Tosha Khana case.