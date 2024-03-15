Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls on Saudi envoy

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the diplomatic enclave in Islamabad and met with Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al Maliki, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia.

The ambassador congratulated Naqvi on assuming the post of Federal Interior Minister and expressed best wishes regarding his new responsibilities. The ambassador appreciated the performance of Naqvi for completing public projects in Punjab with exceptional speed and high quality in record time.

Matters of mutual interest, promoting bilateral relations and increasing cooperation in various fields were discussed in the meeting. The interior minister thanked the Saudi ambassador for his endless cooperation with the Punjab government.

Talking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that Saudi Arabia fully supported Pakistan in every test. He said that Saudi Arabia was the second home of Pakistanis and Pakistani nation is proud of its relations with Saudi Arabia.

Mohsin Naqvi appreciating services of Saudi envoy said that you have played an exemplary role in strengthening the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. We are proud of our historic friendship with Saudi Arabia, said Mohsin Naqvi.