World leaders congratulate Asif Zardari on becoming President

ISLAMABAD: Following oath-taking on Sunday, the Presidents of Iran, Turkiye, and China congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the 14th President of Pakistan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his victory for the coveted office of president of Pakistan.

In his message, Xi Jinping asserted China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers.

He said the two countries have achieved fruitful results in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and maintained a high level of development of bilateral relations.

The Chinese President said Beijing is ready to work with President Asif Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Separately in a message, President of Iran Syed Ebrahim Raeesi in a message congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the president of Pakistan. President Raeesi expressed hope that during his presidency, the relations between the two countries, having historical, cultural and religious history, will be more developed and deepened than before.

The Iranian President stated, “As always, and especially in the new era, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Separately, the President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan also congratulated Asif Zardari on his election as President.

The president of Turkiye expressed his best wishes to Asif Ali Zardari.

“We have deep brotherly relations with Pakistan in various fields,” Rajab Tayyab Erdogan said and hoped that relations would be more stable for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.

He said that the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye will be a milestone for peace and prosperity in the region. Recep Tayyip Erdogan also prayed for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan.