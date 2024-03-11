Torrential rains batter flood-ravaged Gwadar, other Balochistan areas

Life at a standstill due to flooded roads, disruption of communication means

QUETTA: Torrential rains wreaked havoc on Sunday in the already flood-ravaged Gwadar and other regions of Balochistan, throwing routine life out of gear and multiplying miseries of the populace.

Commenced Saturday evening, the showers turned main roads and streets into waterponds with knee-high water, inundating low-lying areas in Gwadar and its neighbouring districts.

In Kech, the rainwater wreaked havoc, suspending traffic and obstructing connecting roads.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported rainfall of 21 millimetres in Gwadar over the past 24 hours, accompanied by 10mm in Turbat and 2mm in Ormara, Turbat, and Jiwani.

Weather forecasts from the Met Office predict ongoing rain and thunderstorms with isolated showers in Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, and Awaran districts today.

Furthermore, the Met Office issued a warning of potential flash flooding in local nullahs of Gwadar, Kech, Turbat, and Panjgur, cautioning that snowfall may disrupt traffic in northern Balochistan until March 13.

Chagai, Noshki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Nasirabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Kila Abdullah, and Kila Saifullah are also anticipated to experience similar weather conditions, with snowfall on hills expected to persist until March 13, as per the Met department.

Simultaneously, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Balochistan has issued an alert, urging residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in the face of adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) Pakistan, has mobilised an emergency relief convoy to support the flood victims of Gwadar.

This humanitarian initiative saw the dispatch of five containers loaded with 9,000 food packages and 9,000 shelters, totalling 875 tonnes, from Islamabad to the rain-impacted areas of Gwadar, a news release said.

The departure ceremony, held at the Jinnah Stadium, Sports Complex, Islamabad this morning, was attended by Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, Saudi Ambassador, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky along with the officials from NDMA.

The NDMA has diligently coordinated with PDMA Balochistan, ensuring seamless liaison with local authorities, facilitating inter-provincial transit, and securing the necessary clearances to guarantee unimpeded delivery of this crucial aid.

Upon arrival, the consignment will be entrusted to the PDMA Balochistan and local administration, who will oversee the equitable distribution of the relief item to the communities ravaged by the rains in Gwadar.

This concerted effort underscores the commitment of NDMA to coordinate with both national and international partners to provide immediate assistance in times of crisis, reflecting a shared dedication to alleviating the hardships faced by those in dire need.