Curriculum of 9th to 12th classes changed, NCCP introduces 62 new subjects

ISLAMABAD: The National Curriculum Council of Pakistan (NCCP) Monday announced the introduction of 62 new subjects for classes nine through twelve, marking a significant curriculum update after 28 years.

The director of NCCP confirmed that a total of 38 subjects for the overall curriculum of classes nine through twelve have been revamped.

He informed that in the optional subjects, Trade Fair Technical Education and Technical Subjects have been added to the National Council’s curriculum.

The Director stated that in the technical education subjects, 10 additional technical subjects, 14 upgraded technical subjects, and 38 optional subjects for classes nine through twelve are introduced.

In the first phase in Sindh, he said new educational content can be expected for the optional subjects of ninth to eleventh classes next year.

The technical education subjects will now include Medical Technology, Fashion Designing, and Dress Making, as announced by the Director. Other subjects such as Graphic Designing and Media Production, Hospitality Management, Tourism Management, and Data Coding will also be incorporated.

The upgraded technical subjects will cover areas like Advertising, Telecommunication Technology, and Solar Construction, along with Computer Application, Computer Hardware, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, and Event Management.

Additionally, subjects such as Food Processing, Conservation, Motor Winding, Automation and Robotics Technology, Welding, and Woodwork will also be included.

The NCCP director also said some global languages are also being added as subjects in the new curriculum, including Chinese, French, Persian and Arabic.