ISLAMABAD: The former director general of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Shehzad Saleem could not appear in district and session court amid Tayyaba Gil harassment case.

According to the details, additional session judge Sohail Sheikh heard the case.

Judge Sohail stated that the court start from 8:30am and Shehzad Saleem must appeared till 11am so that the court should impose trial on him today (Monday).

However, the court paused the case till 11am amid Shehzad Saleem appearance.