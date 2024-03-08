Maryam reaffirms support to Bilawal for presidential election

PPP chairman meets coalition partners, party’s MPAs to drum up support for tomorrow’s presidential poll

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday joined forces in Lahore to strategize for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for Saturday (tomorrow).

The political heavyweights held a joint press conference, where Maryam declared the support of her party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and the coalition government for Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal’s father and PPP’s nominated presidential candidate.

Maryam emphasized that the decision to back Zardari was unanimous within the party and the coalition government.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal convened a meeting at the Governor House in Lahore, bringing together members of PML-N, PPP, and other coalition partners. The aim was to formulate a collective strategy for the crucial presidential election.

Chief Minister Maryam and PPP Chairman Bilawal discussed the election dynamics, addressing the number of voters involved in the process.

Congratulating Maryam on her assumption of office as the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab, Bilawal commended her historic achievement. He spoke about the significance of her role, stating, “All women across Punjab are looking towards you… they will see your success and feel that they can become a doctor or a chief minister.”

Bilawal went on to acknowledge Maryam’s early initiatives in office, particularly highlighting the Ramazan relief package announcement. He viewed this as a positive step towards serving the impoverished and marginalised population in the province, emphasising the collective duty of all political leaders to uplift society.

The PPP chairman concluded the press conference by expressing optimism about the collaboration between the two parties and their shared commitment to a prosperous and inclusive Pakistan.

Following the joint press conference, Bilawal held a meeting with various members of the PPP in the Punjab Assembly, including Ali Haider Gilani, further solidifying party unity ahead of the presidential election.