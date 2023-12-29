PTI berates ECP over irresponsible, nonsensical statement regarding judiciary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson lashed out at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its irresponsible and nonsensical statement in which it declared Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order as judicial interference in the election process, saying that the ECP was now resorting to fire salvos at the judiciary to hide its failure to conduct elections within the constitutionally mandated timeframe of 90-day.

Reacting to the development, PTI spokesperson strongly condemned the electoral watchdog’s extremely irresponsible and non-serious statement regarding the judiciary.

He noted that the commission was now attacking the courts after its failure to fulfill its constitutional obligations to hold free, fair and transparent within the stipulated period.

PTI spokesperson highlighted that after playing a key role in the conspiracy to push the country’s most popular political party out of the electoral race, the election observer turned its guns towards judiciary.

He pointed out that the ECP played role as a tool of a particular political party against PTI during the last two years was not hidden from anyone, adding that the election observer tried every unconstitutional and unethical tactic under the “Infamous London Plan”, to deprive PTI of a level playing field and to snatch its election symbol from the party.

PTI spokesperson stated that the ECP was playing a role of a silent spectator despite the irrefutable evidence of harassment and abduction of candidates during the process of receiving and scrutinizing the nomination papers of PTI’s candidates.

He reminded that the commission’s sole constitutional responsibility was to conduct free and fair elections and provide equal political environment to all political parties for election activities.

PTI spokesperson made it clear that the courts left with no option but to intervene in the affairs of the commission to protect the constitution and law because of the continuous violation of its constitutional, adding that after continuously deviating from its constitutional mandate, the EC was now committing contempt of court through anti-judiciary rhetoric.

He termed the institution’s confrontation with judiciary mere to fulfill the ‘special request’ to oust a political party from the election as shameful.

PTI spokesperson urged that ECP should provide the people with constitutional right to vote by conducting free and fair elections in a timely manner.

He demanded that the Supreme Court (SC) should take notice of the insulting statement of the commission regarding the judiciary and should immediately seek an answer from the institution.