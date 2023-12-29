ECP ‘reportedly’ moves SC against PHC’s decision on RO Kohat suspension

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ‘reportedly’ on Thursday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) against the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC) regarding suspending Kohat returning officer.

The PHC had suspended the commission’s order regarding the appointment of Irfanullah as returning officer (RO) for PK-91 Kohat-II.

The ECP was of the view that the constituency PK-91 Kohat was now technically without a returning officer and it was become difficult for the commission to conduct elections in these circumstances.

The scrutiny of nomination papers would continue till December 30, and due to hindrance in security of nomination papers, the elections in PK-91 were also feared to be delayed.

They pointed out that under Article 218, it is the constitutional mandate of the Election Commission to conduct the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner and all the government institutions are bound to lend support and cooperation to it in carrying out the extremely important national duty.

Sources said the commission had another detailed meeting that discussed the Tuesday’s order of PHC to grant Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ‘bat’ as an election symbol, suspending its recent order.

The Election Commission reviewed the matter and decided to hold another meeting on Thursday (today) prior to taking a decision in relation to the PHC order.