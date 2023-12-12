Huawei, COMSTECH form strategic partnership for cybersecurity, AI, and 5G advancement

ISLAMABAD: The Ministerial Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) and Huawei Technologies Pakistan recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster national cybersecurity awareness and fortify the capabilities of OIC member states in cybersecurity.

In an era where industries and sectors rapidly embrace digital solutions, cybersecurity stands as a pivotal component ensuring the continuity, stability, and growth of economies. Its significance spans across all sectors, particularly in government, financial services, and healthcare.

The collaboration between COMSTECH and Huawei aims to elevate the cybersecurity proficiency of OIC nations, focusing on areas like security management, security incident response, vulnerability management, and staying abreast of emerging security technologies and requirements.

Huawei, renowned for its digital transformation, networking, and communication technologies globally, recognizes the pivotal role of the digital economy in fostering economic growth and sustainable development. With a commitment to extending the boundaries of science and technology, Huawei collaborates closely with governments and communities to deliver secure ICT technology across various industries.

Established following the Third Islamic Summit of OIC in 1981 in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, COMSTECH’s core mandate revolves around fostering cooperation among OIC Member States in science and technology. It aims to bolster capabilities through training in emerging areas, implementing OIC resolutions, and developing programs to enhance scientific capabilities for socio-economic development and rapid industrialization.

Ethan Sun, CEO of Huawei Pakistan, emphasized, “This MoU lays the groundwork for OIC member states to enhance cybersecurity awareness through knowledge sharing and specialized training courses for government entities. Huawei is well-positioned to share global best practices and successful methodologies.”

Under the MoU, Huawei will collaborate with COMSTECH to host cybersecurity training based on its practices and experiences, contributing to enhanced cybersecurity awareness and capacity building for selected OIC governmental employees. Additionally, participation in influential regional cybersecurity events like GISEC and GITEX is on the agenda.

As a global ICT leader, Huawei operates the first Huawei Global Cybersecurity Transparent Centre, facilitating enhanced communication and joint innovation with stakeholders. Through the MoU, COMSTECH members will engage with the Centre, fostering an environment that supports the digital economy.

COMSTECH and Huawei intend to drive cybersecurity innovation, creating knowledge products such as white papers and technical guidelines, showcasing OIC cybersecurity advancements and contributing to industry growth.

Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, signed the MoU on behalf of the Ministerial Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC. He noted the potential for OIC’s support in extending Huawei’s outreach not only to universities in Pakistan but also across all OIC member countries, including African nations witnessing rapid technological advancements.

This partnership signifies a leap toward a future characterized by robust cybersecurity, cutting-edge AI applications, and seamless integration of 5G technologies. It underscores the significance of partnerships in shaping technological progress and ensuring a digitally empowered future. Huawei and COMSTECH aim to collaborate on ICT talent development, offering young people in OIC member countries training to enhance their skills for the future.