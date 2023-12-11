Fawad’s physical remand plea rejected by ATC

RAWALPINDI: Plea seeking physical remand of former minister Fawad Chaudhry in graft case was rejected by the Anti-Corruption Court (ATC) on Monday.

After completion of one-day physical remand under the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), the former minister was produced before the court seeking further physical remand of the accused.

However, after hearing the argument from both sides, the senior judge Ghulam Akbar rejected the further physical remand and sent Fawad Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand.

It is worth mentioning here that the politician Fawad Chaudhry left PTI over the May 9 violence and was arrested from his home in Islamabad, confirmed by his wife Hiba Chaudhry.

The other day, a local court in Islamabad granted the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) a one-day physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a graft case.

The former federal minister was presented before the judicial magistrate where the judge reserved its verdict and sent Fawad on a one-day physical remand under anti-corruption authorities.

During the Monday’s hearing, the prosecutor requested the court to grant a five-day remand of the accused which was rejected by the court.