Balochistan, Henan to strengthen sister province friendship

BEIJING: Balochistan, Henan have decided to strengthen sister province friendship to promote cooperation in agriculture, tourism and industrial fields.

A delegation of tribal leaders from Balochistan Province recently visited Luoyang city in central China’s Henan Province.

The delegation aims to promote sister province friendship between Henan and Balochistan and strengthen practical cooperation in agriculture, tourism, and industrial fields.

Bai Shengbin, Deputy Secretary General of Luoyang municipal government, met with the delegation. He mentioned that Luoyang is a renowned tourist city and one of the oldest cities in China.

“It is also a treasure trove for investment, with flourishing industries and advanced science and innovation,” Bai said as he briefed the visitors about the trade and investment opportunities in Luoyang.

Henan and Balochistan have established a sister province relationship in July 2023, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Monday.

This partnership will help inject more vitality into the promotion of common prosperity and progress in both provinces.

Currently, Henan Province is deeply involved in the construction of Gwadar Free Zone in Pakistan.

Under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Luoyang aims to establish friendly relations with cities in Balochistan that are compatible in terms of their status, complement each other in industry, and learn from each other in culture, Bai said.

Mir Maqsood, the leader of the delegation, expressed that during his visit of several days, he was deeply impressed by the rich historical and cultural heritage of Luoyang.

He had an immersive experience of Luoyang’s unique cultural tourism projects, such as “Hanfu Tour in Luoyang”.

The delegation also visited key parks and enterprises, such as Luoyang National University Science Park, Luoyang Northern Ek Chor Motorcycle Company, and YTO Group.

During their visit, they observed the rapid changes and witnessed the high-quality development of Luoyang.

Balochistan is a large agricultural province in Pakistan, known for its abundant land, minerals, agricultural products, and other resources.

While Luoyang is renowned for its advanced technology in the agricultural machinery and equipment sector.

Mir stated that Balochistan is eager to enhance practical cooperation with Henan and Luoyang in various fields.

He expressed confidence that Balochistan and Luoyang will promote all-round cooperation in trade and investment, agro-industry, logistics, and people-to-people exchanges.