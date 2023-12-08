Ahad Cheema acquitted in assets reference

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday acquitted Ahad Cheema, the advisor to the caretaker prime minister, in assets beyond known sources of income.

Last month, NAB submitted its report in the accountability court in which Ahad Cheema was given a clean chit in the case. The verdict was announced by the NAB court in light of the graft-buster body’s report.

According to the NAB report submitted to the accountability court, the assets over income against the former LDA chief do not constitute a reference.

The investigation indicated that the alleged benamidars of Ahad Cheema built properties from their personal income and cannot be directly linked to Cheema.

The report emphasized that the assets accumulated by the bureaucrat were found to align with his income. Additionally, he provided NAB with his income and profit records during the re-investigation, and the submitted records have been verified and found to be correct. In light of these findings, NAB requested the accountability court to decide on Ahad Cheema’s acquittal plea according to the law.